New York City Wine and Food Festival

  • Restaurants, American creative
Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Peroni’s Taste of Italy presented by Fratelli Berett
Photograph: Jeff Schear Visuals
It’s time again for those four awesome days when feasting on the best New York City cuisine and beverages is the name of the game. The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by CapitalOne is back October 12-15. There will be a whopping 80-plus events that include more than 500 chefs from around the world to present to you tastings, classes, dinners, late-night parties, drag brunches, demonstrations from Ally Love, Marcus Samuelsson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Kardea Brown, Robert Irvine, Andrew Zimmern, Scott Conant, Jet Tila and Jeff Maur and more across the boroughs.

This year, The Cookout, will celebrate hip-hop’s 50th Anniversary and be emceed by Tamron Hall, the Emmy award-winning host of the Tamron Hall Show and Angela Yee from Power 105.1’s “Way Up with Yee.” 

This event will feature performances by DJ CASSIDY, DJ MICK and ’90s icons and Grammy award-winners Rev Run and Ice-T. James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson has picked talented, New York-based Black chefs to showcase their skills.

There will also be “A Night at the Races,” hosted by Andrew Zimmern, that will feature a walk-around tasting and competing horses and “Latin Nights” on the Harbor NYC Rooftop with Latin tunes with drinks curated by Broken Shaker’s Gabe Orta, Bar Lab’s Elad Zvi and 2023 North America’s Best Bartender Christine Wiseman.

Better yet, 100% of the festival’s net proceeds will support God’s Love We Deliver, the city’s only provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illnesses.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

nycwff.org/
Various prices
