If you’ve been trying your hand at pizza making this year (It was many people’s second stop on the at-home baking quar train after sourdough), then there’s a virtual event happening this weekend you’re not going to want to miss.

New York Pizza Festival: Home Edition takes place on April 24 and 25 and it’s bringing together renowned pizza makers around the country for a two-day celebration of everything ‘za. Sign-ups for the free event are currently open at nycpizzafestival.com/register where you’ll also be able to find out more about this year’s participants and what’s on deck for the virtual event. (Past iterations of the excellent festival were held in person.)

Over 25 participating pizzaioli, including Buddy Valastro, Nancy Silverton, Anthony Mangieri, Tony Gemignani, Jonathan Goldsmith, and Giorgia Caporuscio, will be taking part in the festival, highlighting different styles of pizza across the country. Participants will be able to learn how to make a variety of different types of pizzas at home, learn more about the craft from culinary masters and will be able to interact with fellow local pizza lovers and earn prizes through giveaways and competitions.

Tied to the event, each participating local pizzeria has created two special pizzas just for the weekend, with $1 of each pie sold donated to the organization Slice Out Hunger. The festival will be on Facebook and YouTube.