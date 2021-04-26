This Chelsea destination offers decadent meals in a flashy setting.

If you’ve been missing nights out at the club, this new supperclub destination in Chelsea is the next best thing.

The glitzy Noir first opened as a nightclub on December 12, 2019, but after the pandemic struck in the city, it was forced to reinvent itself as a supperclub. Four months ago, Noir Supperclub opened in the same spot and is currently welcoming guests to dine in a lively, flashy setting.

Drenched in gold (a modifier we wish we could use more often), the supperclub serves classic cocktails with modern twists and an elevated Asian-inspired menu in a 1920s-inspired space complete with DJ booths and chandeliers. The decadent menu is courtesy of Executive Chef Josh Dewine and offers brunch classic and Asian fusion dinner items.

What's on the menu? Brunch dishes include Slow Poached Eggs, a Tokyo Sushi Bagel and a Vegan Chorizo Bowl. For dinner, menu items range from a prim 24oz. Cowboy Ribeye to Chicken Yakitori. Three-course and five-course tasting menus are $75 and $115, respectively. Here’s the current full dinner menu and brunch menu.

For safety protocols, temperatures are currently checked at the door and one member of each party is asked to fill out a contact tracing from. Social distancing is required while inside and masks are worn when guests aren’t eating or drinking.



The supperclub is located at 357 West 16th St. and reservations are now available through OpenTable.