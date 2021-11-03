Time Out Says

Who knew you could get fresh pasta in the Catskills!

Northern Farmhouse Pasta, a family-owned shop established in 2011, makes its own pasta from New York-grown wheat and incorporates local produce and ingredients in its dishes for one of the freshest tasting meals you'll have in Sullivan County.

The two-room restaurant makes various dried and fresh pasta, including a signature ravioli, which is filled with seasonal ingredients–including wild ramp or garlic scape in the spring, basil and zucchini blossom in early summer, roasted sweet corn in late summer, butternut squash in the fall and roasted garlic spinach in the winter.

Northern Farmhouse Pasta also has an incredibly fresh and beautifully seasoned red sauce, so be sure to order the meatballs, which are drenched in it.

The menu has non-pasta options that are equally as tasty, from fresh fish dishes to steak and pork items. The menu changes regularly, so be sure to check it online before heading over.