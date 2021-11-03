New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Northern Farmhouse Pasta

  • Restaurants
Northern Farmhouse Pasta
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
Advertising

Time Out Says

Who knew you could get fresh pasta in the Catskills! 

Northern Farmhouse Pasta, a family-owned shop established in 2011, makes its own pasta from New York-grown wheat and incorporates local produce and ingredients in its dishes for one of the freshest tasting meals you'll have in Sullivan County. 

The two-room restaurant makes various dried and fresh pasta, including a signature ravioli, which is filled with seasonal ingredients–including wild ramp or garlic scape in the spring, basil and zucchini blossom in early summer, roasted sweet corn in late summer, butternut squash in the fall and roasted garlic spinach in the winter.

Northern Farmhouse Pasta also has an incredibly fresh and beautifully seasoned red sauce, so be sure to order the meatballs, which are drenched in it.

The menu has non-pasta options that are equally as tasty, from fresh fish dishes to steak and pork items. The menu changes regularly, so be sure to check it online before heading over.

Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
65 Rockland Road
Roscoe
12776
Contact:
www.northernfarmhousepasta.com
607-290-4064
Opening hours:
Thursday & Friday 4-9pm, Saturday & Sunday noon-9pm
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.