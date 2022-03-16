Time Out says

Two of life's greatest pleasures are pairing up in special deals and dishes across New York City this March.

Back for its fifth year (after a pandemic-necessary hiatus), NYC Cheese & Wine Week will take place across the city from March 7 to March 16, filling the Big Apple's cheese purveyors with gooey, stinky excellence.

For this one very delicious week, European dairy producers will send their most coveted cheeses such as abondance, brie and epoisses to local New York stores and restaurants to vend along with special European wines. It's a celebration of all things indulgent, with special pairings and tastings arranged at each participating restaurant or shop.

The lineup includes a special cheese case at Zabar's, with special prices on Papillon Roquefort, St. Agur, Gruyere and St. Andre; a cheese station at Le District; a slew of imported products at Murray's Cheese and more.

New York chefs are also encouraged to get creative with the cheeses. At Intercontinental New York Barclay, a grilled raclette sourdough sandwich will be topped with onion compote and served with crisp white wines of Savoie. On March 11, Felix will serve a dinner featuring the cheeses and Wines of Savoie and on March 12, De Gustibus Cooking School at Macy's will host a wine and cheese tasting class with wine expert Anthony Giglio. Reservations for these one-off programs must be pre-booked, but several restaurants and bars serving the special imports will also offer walk-in-only options. More programming and partnerships will be added before NYC Cheese & Wine Week officially kicks off.

Early March can be a dreary time in New York, but getting through it with wine and cheese until spring comes makes it so much better.