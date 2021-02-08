Ootoya Times Square Onigiri Pop-Up

Japanese restaurant Ootoya is opening an Onigiri Pop-Up take out window for one-month only at their Times Square location, offering twelve different onigiri, or Japanese rice balls. Ranging from $3.75 to $5 each, you can choose from Onigiri like flaked salmon and tuna-mayonnaise, but also Ootoya’s popular menu items turned into onigiri such as tonkatsu (fried breaded pork), spicy kurozu (fried chicken with spicy black vinegar sauce) and sukiyaki (soy-simmered sliced beef). Ootoya will also offer Onigiri sets that consist of two onigiris, choice of karaage fried chicken, edamame or potato croquettes, miso soup and pickles for $9.99 or $10.99.