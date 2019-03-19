A Mediterranean wine bar and restaurant in the heart of Bushwick, great for vegetarians, and light, healthy fare

For far too long Petra has remained Bushwick's secret. From the team behind Henry's wine shop and Sunrise/Sunset coffee, Petra is their first foray into "fancy-casual" dining. Sitting on the Bushwick/Ridgewood border, the terrazzo and millennial pink spot (nearby dancing at Nowadays) is located on an otherwise sleepy block, worth a trip even if you don't live in the neighborhood.

Petra leads with a Mediterranean-inspired menu that was recently gut-renovated. Now, you'll find a pomegranate salad with butternut squash, peas and fava beans, farinata (a Ligurian chickpea pancake) with marinated peppers, olives and a house prepared yogurt, as well as charred eggplant, stewed lentils, soft boiled eggs and herbs. The dishes are deceptively simple, but finally make vegetables the most exciting menu section. Given the light fare and outstanding natural wine selection, Petra is an elegant pre-game spot before a night-out in deep Brooklyn.