A growing plant-based restaurant group branches out to NYC.

The plant-based syndicate Planta Restaurants serves vegan and vegetarian cuisine at eight locations across North America, including its most recent move into New York City.

Up front, Planta Queen has floor-to-ceiling windows and a 14-seat bar beneath a large metallic back bar that glows in shades of millennial pink and copper. That side of the space is a little moodier than the main-floor dining area, where a bright pale color scheme skews more resort-themed.

Things get even deeper downstairs.

Planta Queen’s lower level, which they’re gamely calling a “speakeasy,” is dark and loungey with a crimson cast. Dubbed the “Dragon’s Den” a neon fire-breather lights up one wall and the creature reappears in touches throughout the space. There are 140 seats across both floors.

An all-day menu includes sushi like a spicy “tuna” roll with watermelon and a baked “crab” roll with hearts of palm (both $15.75), small plates like XO tofu ($9.25), four varieties of dumplings ($14.75) and dan dan, Singapore and udon noodles ($18.50-$25.50).

Drink names are puns on a spectrum that begins with a polite half-smile and ends with something much more sinister. The Lych Please ($15) is made with hibiscus infused gin, lychee liqueur and pineapple, and the Mez-Cal Me Maybe ($15) mixes mezcal, Domaine de Canton, passionfruit and lime. Sake, wine, beer, zero-ABV cocktails and cold-pressed juices are also available.

Planta Queen is located at 15 West 27th Street and is open from Monday–Sunday from 11:30am–11pm.