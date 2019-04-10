Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Teranga

Restaurants, West African East Harlem
Teranga
Located in the Africa Center at the top of Central Park, Teranga evolves fast-casual dining into something truly exceptional. It's no surprise given the name, which loosely translates from Senegalese to mean "good hospitality." For a space serving up fast-casual, Teranga manages to make the experience a serene oasis, with playful interior design that makes you want to stay a while, even if the food comes out quick. Here, in a menu run by Co-Founder and Executive Chef, Pierre Thiam, you'll find West African dishes like "Attieke" (fermemented cassava couscous), spicy plaintains, and red palm fufu. 

Details
Address: 1280 5th Ave
New York
10029
