Located in the Africa Center at the top of Central Park, Teranga evolves fast-casual dining into something truly exceptional. It's no surprise given the name, which loosely translates from Senegalese to mean "good hospitality." For a space serving up fast-casual, Teranga manages to make the experience a serene oasis, with playful interior design that makes you want to stay a while, even if the food comes out quick. Here, in a menu run by Co-Founder and Executive Chef, Pierre Thiam, you'll find West African dishes like "Attieke" (fermemented cassava couscous), spicy plaintains, and red palm fufu.