The Laundrette

  • Restaurants
The Laundrette
Photograph: @TheLaundrette
Time Out Says

With up-close views of the Delaware River, The Laundrette is a scenic and cozy spot in Narrowsburg to grab a leisurely bite to eat between activities.

Its wood-fired, sourdough pizzas are crisp and flavorful, boasting a variety of pies including the hot honey (tomato sauce, mozzarella and spicy soppressata), the our cheese (mozzarella, ricotta, gruyere, gorgonzola), the bacon cheeseburger (cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce), the nduja (tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy pork, kale, hot peppers) and the koginut + delicata squash (pistachio pesto, mozzarella) among others.

You can also choose from a healthy number of salads and vegetable dishes as well as appetizers like hot dogs and homemade desserts—all of which use local and organic (whenever possible) ingredients.

We especially love The Laundrette's creatively fun cocktails like the Grapefruit Cosmo, the Ginger Minj, the Millennial Falcon, and the Hot Mess. Local beer is available in cans and on tap as well!

Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
20 5th Street
Narrowsburg
12764
Contact:
www.thelaundrette.xyz
845-588-2004
Opening hours:
Thursday 1- 9pm; Friday 1-10pm; Saturday noon-10pm; Sunday noon-9pm
