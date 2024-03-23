New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
One DINE, One World Observatory, dinner overlooking city lights
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

This elevated date night at One World Observatory is one for the books

The unbeatable view paired with a decadent meal at ONE Dine is the ultimate way to woo.

Written by Shaye Weaver (Time Out) in association with One World Observatory
Advertising

Taking your love to new heights can be a tricky task but after a date night at One World Observatory, it's not so daunting—it's fun!

In March, I was invited by the observatory for a complimentary dinner date with my husband that started with the observatory experience and ended with a decadent meal at ONE Dine—its elevated New American restaurant from Chef Reuel Vincent.

I'd never been to the top of ONE World Trade before. At 102 stories (1,268 feet) high, the observatory offers a rare view of New York City and New Jersey other vantage points do not. It's so high up that you nearly touch the clouds and you can easily view flight traffic in the distance. Because it's situated Downtown, the city unfolds before you like a vast landscape of twinkling stars. You can see the skyscraper-less West Village, the bright LED lights of Times Square, the bridges over the East River, the tiny boats in the harbor and so much more.

One World Observatory
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

To get there, my date and I got to take a quick photo together before heading into a super high-tech elevator that whisked us up 102 floors in 47 seconds. The elevator's interior walls were actually screens that show the development of the city across 400 years, from its indigenous roots to today. As our ears popped, we got to envision our city from its birth to its role as the crossroads of the world. Once the doors slid open, we were escorted to a room for a quick film in the See Forever Theater that celebrated the city today with scenes from the streets, stages and sidewalks of New York City. OWO promises the film experience is "breathtaking" and it is. Once the film ended, the screen slowly lifted one section at a time to reveal the view for the very first time. We were breathless. We gasped in delight along with the other visitors as we took in the stunning view together.

One World Observatory
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

 

After checking in with our tickets, we headed down to the 360-degree observatory, which was buzzing with excitement as people took in the now-tiny details. OWO has stickers around the space that tell you how to get the perfect shot, for example, "place your phone against the window to reduce glare." We took our own photos in front of the pinky-orange sunset that peaked out from clouds over New Jersey—photos that might rival our wedding day shots.

One World Observatory, sunset, date night
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

After "ooh-ing" and  "ahh-ing" over the city for some time, we finally made our way up to ONE Dine for a dinner for two overlooking all of Manhattan. Chef Reuel Vincent's menu is full of tempting dishes. We ordered the prosciutto flatbread with ricotta, chicory greens and roasted pears to start, the pasta al Pomodoro (mezzi paccheri in crème fraîche with fried garlic and Grana Padano) and the steak frites. Every morsel was satisfying and surprisingly better than I'd imagined from an observatory restaurant. Our drinks hit the spot—the Uptown Martini designed by Sujon Varghese (made with Ketel One Citroen, elderflower liqueur, lime and grapefruit) and the Irie Times, which was a seasonal rum based cocktail with cinnamon. 

One DINE, One World Observatory, cocktails
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik
One DINE, One World Observatory, prosciutto flatbread with ricotta, chicory greens and roasted pears
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik
One DINE, One World Observatory, pasta al Pomodoro
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik
One DINE, One World Observatory, steak frites
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

Our dinner was made even more special by the twinkling lights right outside the windows. Every once in a while, between topics, my partner and I would look out and point out new things we noticed—the change in the skyline right below Central Park, the line of flights coming in for landing at our airports, how the village stands out with virtually no skyscrapers.

One DINE, One World Observatory, lights of the city at night
Photograph by Thomas Leonczik

After our romantic dinner, we were allowed one last glimpse of the city downstairs in the now-empty observatory. It felt like we were given secret, after-hours access to the view. Its lights were off, letting the city do the shining.

Experience it for yourself by booking your dinner date night on Opentable.com.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.