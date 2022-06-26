Time Out says

Celebrate Pride in the spiciest way possible at this pop-up from James Beard nominee and New Mexico-born chef Eric See and his team from queer Brooklyn hotspot, Ursula, at NO BAR at The Standard, East Village.

Guests to the pop-up will enjoy a four-course menu of traditional New Mexican fare served with a New York City savoir-faire, including shared small plates such as grilled oysters and chicharron, bean and cheese tostadas, lamb carnitas & red chile memelas & blue corn olive oil cakes, through Sunday night.

The whole event culminated with an extravagant Pride day brunch where queer chefs Woldy Reyes, of Woldy Kusina, and Tony Ortiz, of Chile Con Miel, will join See in the kitchen for the “Queens of the South, a queer brunch celebration.” Here, DJ Wavy Fox will provide tunes and The Soapbox Presents, a Harlem-based community organization celebrating the brilliance of Black and Brown people through art, will showcase incredible drag performances.

RSVP now to book your spot!