Windrose is named after the compass rose that directs towards true north. It's this same explorer's mindset that applies to the menu by Executive Chef Sung Park (formerly

of Bistro Petit, Jean-Georges, and Brasserie Seoul in Boerum Hill), run by Owner/Partner Cesar Jimenez (formerly of Jean-Georges). Following in the footsteps of other Korean fusion spots such as Jeju Noodle bar, Atoboy, Oiji and Soogil, here, traditional Korean dishes are prepared with French and Soul techniques. Dishes include a rice gnocchi with béchamel, Korean chili powder and a pork rind crumble, pork belly with kimchi purée, apple and jalapeño salad, as well as a prawn fettucine served with handmade egg noodle pasta, baby arugula, tarragon and gochujang. Their standout cocktail is the "Saeng-Gang Mist" (sherry, vermouth, ginger, cinnamon, prosecco and ginger spiced tea smoke), which takes smoky to a new level.