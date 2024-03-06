Time Out says

Celebrate women with us at Time Out Market New York!

For Women’s History Month, tied to International Women’s Day, the Market is hosting a delightful Sunday brunch with unlimited mimosas, bellinis and Aperol spritzes for $55, which includes a $35 Market card for your choice of vendor(s).

From 2 to 4pm, Lulada Club, New York’s all-women Salsa orchestra will perform live.

Make sure to bring your valid ID for bottomless bevs and to receive your wristband and TOM Card. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. For groups of 10 guests or more, email to eventsny@timeoutmarket.com.