New York
Dating IRL at Time Out Market New York

  • Sex and dating
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
Time Out Market NY
Photograph: Courtesy of Filip Wolak
Looking for love in all the wrong places? Head to the right place, Time Out Market, on Wednesday, September 21, with Maybelline New York, which will be hosting a mixer with other singles and a comedy show about the foibles of online dating in NYC.

Starting 7pm, you’ll have a chance to meet new people, laugh at all-too-relatable dating jokes, get a touch-up at the makeup station with Maybelline’s Fit Me Foundation, take a new dating app headshot, update your profile with help from a dating app expert and more.

You can go home with a Time Out Market gift card, swag from Maybelline and maybe even a date!

P.S. If you bring a friend, you’ll get half-off their ticket!

Details

Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
$10-$15

Dates and times

