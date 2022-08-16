If you and your significant other enjoy knocking boots with a writhing mass of sexy strangers, look no further than this club in Queens. And if you want more information on boots, here’s a fun fact: The actual first name of the Roman emperor commonly called Caligula was Gaius—caligula means "little boots" in Latin, and Caligula picked up this nickname (which he hated) when he accompanied his dad, Germanicus, during his military campaigns in Germany.