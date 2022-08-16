New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Swingers Club
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best swingers club NYC has to offer

Find a swingers club in NYC that’s actually great for experimenting with sex and dating and isn’t super sketchy.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

It may be a strange era to be swapping spit (or more) with strangers, so note various health and safety precautions (like proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 tests) at these top swingers clubs in NYC.

Best swingers club in NYC

1. Caligula

  • Sex and dating
  • Astoria

If you and your significant other enjoy knocking boots with a writhing mass of sexy strangers, look no further than this club in Queens. And if you want more information on boots, here’s a fun fact: The actual first name of the Roman emperor commonly called Caligula was Gaius—caligula means "little boots" in Latin, and Caligula picked up this nickname (which he hated) when he accompanied his dad, Germanicus, during his military campaigns in Germany.

Read more

2. CheckMate

  • Sex and dating
  • Midtown East

This upscale, members-only club is on the pricey side (120 bones to get in). Like most swingers’ clubs, it’s strictly BYOB, and the grim lumps of surly bouncers severely enforce its dress code. But if you’ve got the dough, it’s a nicer club than most under the swinger banner, and it’s got a slick dance floor. Note: Single men are not allowed.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

3. NSFW

Known as a “woke” sex club, this progressive group approves members based on attraction, compatibility, intelligence and experiences with other members. Events like erotic sketching, kinky game night, couples play time, speed dating and more take place at least twice a week. A safe, judgment-free space is promised at all events, workshops and parties, and members can also be part of NSFW’s online social network. 

Read more

4. Intimate

A small, curated group of strangers connect for Intimate’s, well, intimate swingers events. Members can be experienced or new to the lifestyle, and can enjoy monthly get togethers with cocktails (BYOB, mixers are provided), mingling, flirting and more. Most members are poly, but members are also welcome at events just to dance or observe. Being creepy, however, is strictly forbidden.

Read more
Advertising

5. Chemistry

Head out to this monthly event in Bushwick that is, well, exactly what you think a swingers’ party in Bushwick would be like—in a good way! Private membership requires screenings to ensure folks are “beautiful inside and out” to participate in the female-energy-centric environment. Men can apply if they’ll be attending with a female Chemistry member. 

Read more

Planning a bachelor party?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.