There are several locations of this shop dotting Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, and the Park Slope locale is a Gotham favorite. Multiple rooms house an impressive selection of supplies and equipment for a variety of creative hobbies, from fine arts to home crafts. Be sure to come prepared with proper ID—educators and students receive 10 percent off all purchases.
At the best art stores in NYC, you’ll find every material you’ll need whether your preferred medium is painting, drawing, printmaking or fabric arts. An afternoon spent at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum or The Whitney Museum of American Art can leave you feeling pretty inspired, so when it’s time to put the soft pastel to the paper, make sure you’re adequately prepared. Thankfully, well-stocked NYC craft stores can be found in just about every corner of the city, many of which go the extra mile, offering specialty art classes and student and educator discounts.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to art museums in NYC