At the best art stores in NYC, you’ll find every material you’ll need whether your preferred medium is painting, drawing, printmaking or fabric arts. An afternoon spent at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum or The Whitney Museum of American Art can leave you feeling pretty inspired, so when it’s time to put the soft pastel to the paper, make sure you’re adequately prepared. Thankfully, well-stocked NYC craft stores can be found in just about every corner of the city, many of which go the extra mile, offering specialty art classes and student and educator discounts.

