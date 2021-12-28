New York
Timeout

The League's Art Supply Store

The best art stores in NYC

At the best art stores in NYC, unleash your inner O’Keeffe and load up on paints, pencils and canvases

Marion Bernstein
At the best art stores in NYC, you’ll find every material you’ll need whether your preferred medium is painting, drawing, printmaking or fabric arts. An afternoon spent at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum or The Whitney Museum of American Art can leave you feeling pretty inspired, so when it’s time to put the soft pastel to the paper, make sure you’re adequately prepared. Thankfully, well-stocked NYC craft stores can be found in just about every corner of the city, many of which go the extra mile, offering specialty art classes and student and educator discounts.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to art museums in NYC

 

Best art stores in NYC

Artist and Craftsman Supply
1. Artist and Craftsman Supply

There are several locations of this shop dotting Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, and the Park Slope locale is a Gotham favorite. Multiple rooms house an impressive selection of supplies and equipment for a variety of creative hobbies, from fine arts to home crafts. Be sure to come prepared with proper ID—educators and students receive 10 percent off all purchases.

Apple Art Supplies
2. Apple Art Supplies

Small but mighty, this independent shop has been serving Pratt scholars since 2001. Sam Lee is at the helm, eager to help his customers find the right sketchpad, chipboard or foamcore. Rumor has it he’s been known to make special deliveries and even keep the shop open after hours for students with last-minute art supply needs. 321 Dekalb Ave (718-399-2800)

KC Art Suppliers
3. KC Art Suppliers

This family-run corner store has been catering to both amateur and professional artists since the 1980s. In addition to its expansive supply of acrylics, pencils and palettes, KC offers high quality custom picture framing with a full range of styles. Don’t miss its “Made in Brooklyn” line that utilizes American hardwood stain finished with a UV waterborne lacquer. It even offers delivery and installation service for art, mirrors and frames—yes, that includes TV frames. 252 Court St (718-852-1271, kcartsny.com)

Soho Art Materials
4. Soho Art Materials

Family-owned and operated since the 1990s, Soho Art Materials serves New York’s artist community in two neighborhoods: Soho and Bushwick. Browse through scores of painting, drawing and printmaking supplies, or inquire about its custom services, which include artwork stretching, panel and stretcher fabrication and professional framing. Employees are all working artists, so feel free to ask for expert feedback or personal recommendations. 3 Wooster St (212-431-3938, sohoartmaterials.com)

The League’s Art Supply Store
5. The League’s Art Supply Store

The League calls itself NYC’s art supply store for studio artists. Located in the lobby of the well-known Art Students League of New York, here, studio artists can select from a volume of fine art supplies for drawing, painting, sculpting and printmaking. A special gifting section offers artsy coffee table books as well as Picasso- and Monet-inspired T-shirts, aprons, hats and mugs. 215 W 57th St (646-838-9114, theartstudentsleague.org)

Zelda’s Art World
6. Zelda’s Art World

This comprehensive art center truly offers art for all ages. Fine art and craft supplies are available to artists at any skill level. The after-school art club is open to ages five and up, while adult classes cater to anyone interested in learning watercolor, photography, jewelry making, fashion, interior design or ceramics. Drop-in for a relaxing afternoon painting ceramic pieces or pre-outlined canvases—no sitting fee required. 2291 Nostrand Ave (718-377-7779, zeldasartworld.com)

Blick Art Materials
7. Blick Art Materials

New York’s most ubiquitous art supply store, Blick’s bi-level Soho shop and its other outposts across NYC are your one-stop-shop for all things arts and crafts. Stock up on acrylics, brushes and canvases so you can turn your 300-square-foot apartment into a professional artist’s studio. If scrapbooking’s more your speed, check out Blick’s awe-inspiring selection of photo journals, stamps and adhesives. In the rare event you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for in-store, head to the internet to peruse Blick’s extensive online catalog. 148 Lafayette St (212-431-3864, dickblick.com)

 

Want to learn how to be an artist?

