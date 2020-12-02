Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Caribbean Holiday Market

Shopping, Markets and fairs LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park , Prospect Park Sunday December 6 2020 - Thursday December 31 2020
Photograph: Courtesy @iamcaribbeing

The CaribBeing Annual Holiday Market Experience is back at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park with 15 beauty, culinary, clothing jewelry and wellness goods from local and international artisans inside CaribBeing’s mobile shipping container, CaribBeing House. Held on Thursdays, Fridays & Sundays now through December 31, from noon to 6pm, the following vendors will showcase their items: 84 Gem, A Life Balanced, Art Matenwa, Avalah All Natural, Cantave de Saint Marc, I AM CaribBeing, Corine, Bond, Don Pello Puerto Rican Coffee,¡Enhorabuena! Guava Sticks of Puerto Rico, Haiti Design Co., Jam + Rico, Labay Market, Laura Thorne Illustrations, Mic Urban Jewelry, Perry Boyce LLC, Shaquanda Will Feed You and Spice Grove Roselle. Mask wearing is mandatory and capacity is limited to two guests at a time. The market will also encourage contactless pick-up and online shopping via iamcaribbeing.com.

Event website: https://www.iamcaribbeing.com/
Venue name: LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park
Address: 171 East Dr
Brooklyn
11225
Price: free entry

