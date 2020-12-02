Caribbean Holiday Market

The CaribBeing Annual Holiday Market Experience is back at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park with 15 beauty, culinary, clothing jewelry and wellness goods from local and international artisans inside CaribBeing’s mobile shipping container, CaribBeing House. Held on Thursdays, Fridays & Sundays now through December 31, from noon to 6pm, the following vendors will showcase their items: 84 Gem, A Life Balanced, Art Matenwa, Avalah All Natural, Cantave de Saint Marc, I AM CaribBeing, Corine, Bond, Don Pello Puerto Rican Coffee,¡Enhorabuena! Guava Sticks of Puerto Rico, Haiti Design Co., Jam + Rico, Labay Market, Laura Thorne Illustrations, Mic Urban Jewelry, Perry Boyce LLC, Shaquanda Will Feed You and Spice Grove Roselle. Mask wearing is mandatory and capacity is limited to two guests at a time. The market will also encourage contactless pick-up and online shopping via iamcaribbeing.com.