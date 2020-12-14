Chelsea Market holiday fun

Chelsea Market is offering holiday-themed ballet performances and various live music offerings including a brass band, guitarist, cellist, and violinist for the New York City community to enjoy outside in a socially distanced manner. While you’re at the Market watching scenes from the Nutcracker or listening to your favorite holiday tunes, free candy canes will be distributed for all to enjoy and holiday-themed “face in the hole” structures will be present to snap some fun holiday photos within. The schedule is as follows:

Ballet Performances (15th and 16th streets): Monday (4–7pm), Friday (5–8pm) and Sunday (1–4pm) through December 27.

Live Holiday Music (15th and 16th streets): A brass band, cellist, guitarist and violinist will be playing holiday compilations on Tuesday (3:30-7pm), Wednesday (12–3pm and 3:30–7pm), Thursday (3:30-7pm), and Saturday (3:30–7pm) through December 27.

Free Candy Canes and “Face In The Hole” (15th and 16th streets): all day through December 27.