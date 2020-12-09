City Reliquary Holiday Bazaar

The City Reliquary’s inaugural Holiday Bazaar is full of home-grown gifts of all kinds in its gorgeous backyard garden, such as Shoebox Baking Co, Boi Package, String Theories Shop, Chris of Hur, Nasty Belle, Poetry Society of New York, Bluum, & Flow Juggle with shows

by your Fantasy Grandma, Fripp, Daniel and Dan Dan, and Chris of Hur. There will be limited capacity and masks required. Bring your reusable shopping bags. There will be entertainment and hand sanitizer available.