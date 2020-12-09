Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right City Reliquary Holiday Bazaar

City Reliquary Holiday Bazaar

Shopping The City Reliquary Museum and Civic Organization , Williamsburg Sunday December 13 2020 - Sunday December 20 2020
city reliquary
Photograph: Courtesy City Reliquary

The City Reliquary’s inaugural Holiday Bazaar is full of home-grown gifts of all kinds in its gorgeous backyard garden, such as Shoebox Baking Co, Boi Package, String Theories Shop, Chris of Hur, Nasty Belle, Poetry Society of New York, Bluum, & Flow Juggle with shows
by your Fantasy Grandma, Fripp, Daniel and Dan Dan, and Chris of Hur. There will be limited capacity and masks required. Bring your reusable shopping bags. There will be entertainment and hand sanitizer available. 

Details
Event website: http://www.cityreliquary.org/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The City Reliquary Museum and Civic Organization
Address: 370 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn
11211
Cross street: at Havemeyer St
Transport: Subway: L to Lorimer St, G to Metropolitan Ave
Price: free to enter

