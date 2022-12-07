Time Out says

Longtime Hollywood fashion staple Fred Segal is opening its first East Coast location here in NYC with a pop-up in Soho.

Fashionistas will find the 1,600-square-foot store on Lafayette Street now through the holiday season and will be able to peruse its newly launched private label collection, Neighborhoods.

According to the company, Neighborhoods, developed by designer Alfredo Settimio, draws its inspiration from the unique tapestry of vibrant communities and different cultures and uses ultra-soft fabrics for an intentionally oversized fit in celebration of body diversity and without gender in mind.

“We believe New York and Los Angeles share a similar mindset in seeking comfort, quality, and an elevated experience with the brands they shop. That is why NY felt like a natural home for this collection, we share the same philosophies when it comes to shopping,” said Jeff Lotman, CEO Fred Segal & Global Icons. “We’re thrilled to open a limited-time pop-up this holiday season featuring our most anticipated projects including our first true private label collection and our new vintage program FOUND by Fred Segal. Our largest sales aside from the LA region has always been NYC and it’s been a long time coming for us to launch on the East Coast.”

This is the first standalone storefront featuring the collection and functions as its first foray into a larger strategic expansion with retail partnerships, the company says.

Don’t miss it—it’s located at 252 Lafayette Street and open Monday through Saturday 11am to 7pm, Sunday noon to 6pm.