Perhaps one of the most conveniently located holiday markets is the Grand Central Holiday Fair. Running now through December 24, Vanderbilt Hall, the destination will highlight the work of 75 local food and craft vendors and small businesses known for their quality craftsmanship and products made within the state of New York or the U.S.

“Whether you’re hoping to find a unique handcrafted bracelet for your jewelry-fanatic friend, the missing cityscape painting you’ve been needing to complete your wall decor, or homemade knitwear to keep your loved ones warm this winter, the Grand Central Holiday Fair is the place to be ahead of the holidays!” a press release says.

The Holiday Fair will operate seven days a week from 10am to 7pm on Mondays; and 11am to 6pm on Sundays. The space will be closed for Thanksgiving.

