New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Grand Central Holiday Fair

  • Shopping, Markets and fairs
  • Recommended
people shopping at the Grand Central Holiday Fair
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann for the MTA
Advertising

Time Out says

Perhaps one of the most conveniently located holiday markets is the Grand Central Holiday Fair. Running now through December 24, Vanderbilt Hall, the destination will highlight the work of 75 local food and craft vendors and small businesses known for their quality craftsmanship and products made within the state of New York or the U.S.

“Whether you’re hoping to find a unique handcrafted bracelet for your jewelry-fanatic friend, the missing cityscape painting you’ve been needing to complete your wall decor, or homemade knitwear to keep your loved ones warm this winter, the Grand Central Holiday Fair is the place to be ahead of the holidays!” a press release says.

The Holiday Fair will operate seven days a week from 10am to 7pm on Mondays; and 11am to 6pm on Sundays. The space will be closed for Thanksgiving.

For more information regarding specific vendors and hours, click here.

Details

Event website:
grandcentralterminal.com
Address:
Contact:
917-696-5455
Price:
free entry
Opening hours:
daily: 10am to 7pm on Mondays; and 11am to 6pm on Sundays.
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.