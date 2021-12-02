Get in the holiday spirit Italian-style this season at Eataly, which is hosting a night of festive celebrations inside and outside of the Flatiron store.

Inside, stop at any one of its holiday stands (decorated with golden balloons) that'll offer seasonal favorites, like Caldarroste (roasted chestnuts to pair with a glass of Vin Brulè or mulled wine), panettoni, decadent truffle bites, polenta, artisanal chocolates, celebratory bubbles, traditional eggnog, cannoli, frittelle and more.

There will also be free tastings all night including wine tastings with perfectly paired bites, a one-day special of Pizza al Padellino covered in Nocciolata Rigoni di Asiago, and caroling and live jazz in the plaza near its Fifth Avenue entrance.

While you're there, check out its holiday market to pick up some delicious Italian gifts for your loved ones.