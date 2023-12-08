Time Out says

Head to Nolita for a night of holiday shopping on December 13.

Twenty-one locally-owned shops are keeping their doors open to shoppers late and offer refreshments, deals and music, including Sabah, Buck Mason, Still Here, Koio, Industry of All Nations, Love Adorned, Aesop, Maguire Shoes, Judi Rosen and OROBORO.

Nolita Night Market is sponsored by banking platform Highbeam to attract shoppers to the area and celebrate the holidays as a collective group.

“This event isn’t just about shopping; it’s about community and supporting local stores and brands,” said Tally Thoren, Head of Growth at Highbeam. “This year’s been tough for many retailers, so Highbeam created an atmosphere of collective excitement and holiday spirit. What better way to support and showcase some of the city’s best independent brands and shops than hosting a first-ever night market, in the vibrant neighborhood of Nolita?”

Those who purchase at least five items from five stores ($25 value or more per purchase) will receive a free Sabah wallet (a $50 value). Those who buy 10 items ($25 value or more per purchase) will receive a free pair of Sabah Shoes (a $250 value). Those who purchase from every store ($25 value or more per purchase) will get an “ultimate pack” with items from multiple brands ($500 value).