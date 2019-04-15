A 14,707-square-foot retail mecca has landed in NoHo, and we must admit, the concept and layout (kind of like a Barbie Dreamhouse-meets-shopping mall) is pretty intriguing. Self-described as "the most interesting store in the world," the "retail discovery zone" highlights a collection of independent and predominantly digital brands running the gamut from the health and wellness vendors to home and design merchants.

Cubicle spaces designed to elevate each brand's individual product in an Instagrammable and interactive way are spread out over four floors in the new space. (Groundbreaking!) But in all seriousness, SHOWFIELDS is a great way for digital-only sellers to show off and introduce their stellar goods to the public, while giving customers a chance to test out their products before committing to purchasing them.

For instance, visitors can roll up their sleeves and try out frank body's coffee scrubs, craft their own floral arrangements at It's By U and sample CBD-infused treats inside a carnival-inspired funhouse by Thrills by CHLOE.

For more information about the store as well as what you'll find inside, visit showfields.com.