Sugar Wood

  • Shopping
  • Soho
  1. Sugar Wood kitty and woody waffles
    Photograph: Guillermo Ovies
  2. Kitty a vagina-shaped waffle from Sugar Wood
    Photograph: Guillermo Ovies
It might be NSFW at Sugar Wood but this LGBTQ+ food space is ultimately a safe space.

The new waffle-hawking spot on Prince Street specializes in penis- and vagina-shaped waffles to Soho, otherwise known as “not your mom’s waffles.”

It launched with a soft opening in July with two menu items: “Kitty,” a vagina-shaped waffle, and “Woody,” a penis-shaped variety. You can choose to drizzle a choice of five sauces on your naughty waffles, including chocolate, strawberry, peanut butter, white chocolate, and caramel.

The treats were dreamed up by CEO Austin Allan and queer celebrity baker and Magnolia Bakery executive Tom Smallwood, who have officially partnered up with The Phluid Phoundation.  Each month, Sugar Wood will donate at least $1,000 of its revenue to the Phluid Phoundation and its affiliated charities, including the Ali Forney Center and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. 

“We are queer and ally-founded company that seeks to bring some levity into the world during serious times,” Allan said in a statement. “At the same time, we have a mission to destigmatize sex and gender stereotypes through our products. Our penis and vagina waffles don’t reinforce a gender binary: They champion fun and self-expression at its expense.”

While its mission is a serious one, the company’s staff is anything but, so go in expecting a good time. Sugar Wood plans on introducing ice cream and other treats to the menu at the end of summer 2022 and will soon have a selection of branded merchandise, including a crop-top, T-shirt and a tote in case you want to show off the goods.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
157 Prince Street
New York
10012
Cross street:
West Broadway
Contact:
sugarwood.co
Opening hours:
3-9pm on Wednesday & Thursday, 2-10pm on Friday & Saturday, and 2-9pm on Sunday
