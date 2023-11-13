More than 60 small businesses will pop up at City Point this holiday season for The Maker’s Show. It takes place over four, three-day weekends, where you’ll find a showcase a unique mix of crafts and products from a roster of up-and-coming entrepreneurs, including Grateful GemHead (an immersion in gems, minerals and crystals), Love Set Match (a premium collection of tennis clothes for girls), Moonchild Slipper Socks from Anatolia, Cosmos Pottery’s playful handcrafted ceramics and much more.
The Makers Show
Details
- Event website:
- www.themakersshow.com/
- Address:
- Price:
- free entry
- Opening hours:
- Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays November 24–December 18 with Extended Dates: December 20 – 23 from 11am to 7pm.
