This inclusive, fashion-forward West Village atelier creates impressive suits while striving to cater equally to women, men and non-binary customers. The sunny space on 8th Ave—with views of the surrounding New York skyline—welcomes all people to create the suit of their dreams. Industry veteran Melissa Watson Ellis begins the process by asking clients what they’re hoping to achieve with their custom piece, guiding them toward creative and flattering options. Eye color, hair and skin tone are all taken into account when deciding on a precise fabric. Sustainably sourcing material from mills across Italy, France and the UK, the atelier also offers one of the widest ranges of vegan options in New York.

After the brief interview, Watson Ellis takes extensive measurements and walks clients through all available options when it comes to fabric, fit, color, pockets and buttons. It’s a comfortable, welcoming space that allows clients to utilize her extensive knowledge to either sartorially experiment or execute a precisely tailored traditional piece. You may end of walking away with something you didn't realize you needed—but definitely did. Whether the suits are custom, bespoke or one-of-a-kind designs, all pieces are handmade by a single tailor. Shirts start at $300 while suits cost an average of $2,200.