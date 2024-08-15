Subscribe
The best shops in Soho to visit right now

Soho has everything you need from cult fashion and chic design goods to epic bookstores and the perfect drip coffee

Written by Magdalena O'Neal
Freelance Contributor
Despite the “mall-ification” of the neighborhood (and consequent slow-moving foot traffic), the retail-rich area is an intoxicating consumer playground. You can shop in Soho for everything from cheap street fashion to upscale designer garb and stylish items from home-decor stores. We’ve selected the best shops in the area, including trendy millenial favorite Dover Street Market to quirky one-offs like Evolution. When shopping fatigue sets in, retire to one of the best bars in Soho or grab a bite.


RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Soho, New York

A beginners guide to shopping in SoHo

Maybe you've spent hours scrolling through The Real Real app or website but there’s nothing better than browsing second hand goodies IRL. The brick and mortar locations of The Real Real are spread across the country in stylish hotspots like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago—but they have the most locations in one city in, you guessed it, NYC. You will find yourself indulging in Carrie Bradshaw-esque montages as you hold second hand Chanel and Prada purses to your side in the massive mirrors spread throughout the SoHo store. In true SoHo fashion, there may be a line at the door, but the wait is worth it for well-priced designer goods. Because why go to Prada around the corner when you can get a 2002 vintage straight off the runway purse for a steal at The Real Real?

Babel Fair

  • Shopping
  • Womenswear
  • Nolita
Every time we step into this minimalist, white-walled shop, we find something new to lust after. Erica Kiang opened the globally minded boutique in November 2009, and specializes in clothing, accessories and tchotchkes sourced from more than two dozen countries: jumbo weekender bags from Ghana, floral frocks from Australia, wacky watches from Japan and so forth. The prices might trip up budget shoppers ($259 Art Deco heels or a $119 motorcycle coat from Japan, for example), but you’re unlikely to find this stuff anywhere else in the city.

COS

  • Shopping
  • Womenswear
  • Soho
Folks in the fashion crowd are obsessed with H&M's pricier sister brand. The first NYC location finally opened in December 2014, and it looks like it was worth the wait. The 4,950-square-foot modern retail space features four floors filled with sharp, minimalist separates for men and women. We have our eye on pieces like sweaters with leather details on the shoulders ($135) and textured wool trousers ($125) for men as well as flap-pocket tops ($99) and clean-edge wool coats ($225) for women.

Reformation

The Instagram-obsessed brand that had us all scrolling through silk dresses we had no occasion for has opened a flagship NYC store in SoHo. Reformation offers vintage pieces that have been repurposed or recrafted for a more modern silhouette, as well as new garments made with eco-friendly fabrics. Whether or not you’re in need of Shop till you drop without the guilt of creating more waste in the world by contributing to the fast fashion pipeline. 

Strand Books

Since 1927, Strand has been independently buying and selling books to New Yorkers. The bookstore has become a New York institution for visitors and locals alike. You may even catch your favorite and most stylish celebrities parading around town with a Strand tote bag on their arm (Bella Hadid has been known to sport one). If you’re planning to have a SoHo day shopping around the neighborhood, check out the Strand website for an updated schedule of events and maybe you’ll find yourself front row at a book signing sitting next to Natalie Portman. 

Evolution

  • Shopping
  • Gifts and stationery
  • Greenwich Village
A skeleton stands guard outside of this cavelike spot, suggesting that a jaunt here is not for the faint of heart. It’s true: The taxidermied animal heads and skeletal jaws lining the walls provide a frightening sight. Also check out the slightly creepy collectibles including replica skulls of wolves, hyenas and lions ($90–$395); bracelets crafted out of genuine beetles ($39); and man-eating piranha figurines ($35). But beyond freaky stuff, the natural selection can also include gorgeous curios, like displays of blue-morpho butterflies ($39), and eye-popping rock formations.

Dover Street Market

Explore floors and floors of designer clothes and streetwear staples at Dover Street Market. The store’s buyers are sourcing pieces from brands we all know and love, like Off-White, Mui Mui, Prada, JW Anderson and more. But what makes them so special isn’t just the cafe and test kitchen on the first floor or the super cool elevator that takes you all the way up to the third floor—it’s the way their team introduces unique pieces from global designers in an uber inspiring space. 

Housing Works Bookstore Cafe

  • Shopping
  • Toys and games
  • Soho
  • price 1 of 4
Housing Works Bookstore Cafe is an extraordinarily unusual and endearing place. The two-level space—which stocks a range of literary fiction, nonfiction, rare books and collectibles—is a peaceful spot for solo relaxation or for meeting friends over coffee or wine. All proceeds from the café go to providing support services for homeless people living with HIV/AIDS. The premises also host an interesting array of literary events.

MoMA Design Store

  • Shopping
  • Design and interiors
  • Soho
A must for design fans, the museum’s stand-alone retail arm assembles an impressive array of contemporary furnishings and gifts, including sculptural vases, clocks, kitchenware and gadgets. Downstairs, along with larger furniture, is an outpost of Japanese lifestyle store Muji.

Ina

  • Shopping
  • Consignment store
  • Soho
Photograph: Alex Strada

Ina has long reigned over the downtown consignment scene by virtue of its drastically reduced, immaculate cast-offs from haute labels. With five locations around the city that book weekday appointments, it’s easy to find time to drop off your goodies. Don’t expect to profit from your grandma’s old knit sweater, even if it’s a brand name: For the most part, the stores accept only current (within the last five years) apparel. This branch caters to women; others (check the website) are for men only or both sexes.

