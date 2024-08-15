Maybe you've spent hours scrolling through The Real Real app or website but there’s nothing better than browsing second hand goodies IRL. The brick and mortar locations of The Real Real are spread across the country in stylish hotspots like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago—but they have the most locations in one city in, you guessed it, NYC. You will find yourself indulging in Carrie Bradshaw-esque montages as you hold second hand Chanel and Prada purses to your side in the massive mirrors spread throughout the SoHo store. In true SoHo fashion, there may be a line at the door, but the wait is worth it for well-priced designer goods. Because why go to Prada around the corner when you can get a 2002 vintage straight off the runway purse for a steal at The Real Real?