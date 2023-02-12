2023 Super Bowl at Time Out Market

Time Out says

The Super Bowl is a an all-out holiday at Time Out New York.

This year, it’ll be throwing a pre-party from 3 to 6pm with music by DJ Vada, with the game shown on all screens in the market beginning at 6pm, as well as drink specials and prize giveaways courtesy of Brooklyn Brewery and Angel’s Envy Rye.

Angel’s Envy will offer up signature cocktails and there will be Brooklyn Brewery specials for every touchdown.

Those who wear their favorite team’s jersey will be entered to win prize giveaways, which include box one: a $100 TOM gift card and a Brooklyn Brewery Taproom voucher for two; and box two: a Vince Lombardi trophy, a bottle of Angel’s Envy Rye, a $200 TOM card, and a Brooklyn Brewery Taproom voucher for two.

Those who opt into a special Super Bowl package for $100 will get a $50 Tom card to use for the meal of their choice, three drink tickets and one entry to the prize giveaway.

May the best team win!