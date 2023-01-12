Football Playoffs at Time Out New York

Time Out says

Don’t miss a single game this football season.

Head to Time Out Market to watch all the action on its fifth-floor projection screen with pumped up audio.

If you want to mark Dry January without actually participating, grab a drink special from Brooklyn Brewery, the Special Effects IPA, to go along with your game-watching.

The current schedule is as follows:



Saturday, January 14:

4pm: Seattle / San Francisco

8pm: LA Chargers / Jacksonville



Sunday, January 15:

1pm: Miami / Buffalo

4:30pm: Giants / Minnesota



Sunday, January 15:

8pm: Baltimore / Cincinnati



Monday, January 16:

8pm: Dallas / Tampa Bay





It’ll continue throughout the series on Saturday, January 21, Sunday, January 22, and Sunday, January 29, and ending with the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.