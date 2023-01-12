New York
Football Playoffs at Time Out New York

  • Sports and fitness
Monday night football
Time Out says

Don’t miss a single game this football season.

Head to Time Out Market to watch all the action on its fifth-floor projection screen with pumped up audio. 

If you want to mark Dry January without actually participating, grab a drink special from Brooklyn Brewery, the Special Effects IPA, to go along with your game-watching.

The current schedule is as follows:


Saturday, January 14:
4pm: Seattle / San Francisco
8pm: LA Chargers / Jacksonville

Sunday, January 15:
1pm: Miami / Buffalo
4:30pm: Giants / Minnesota

Sunday, January 15:
8pm: Baltimore / Cincinnati

Monday, January 16:
8pm: Dallas / Tampa Bay

It’ll continue throughout the series on Saturday, January 21, Sunday, January 22, and Sunday, January 29, and ending with the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/503689628237
Address:
Price:
free entry
