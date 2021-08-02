Make your experience at Immersive Van Gogh even more special with a 35-minute yoga class inside the multi-sensory exhibit. Led by Sputnik Yoga, the workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind and has been choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces. After your class, you can stay and experience the art around you for another 25 minutes. All participants will receive a kefir snack from Lifeway Foods, the event's sponsor.