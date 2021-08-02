Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Immersive Yoga

Sports and fitness Pier 36 , Two Bridges Thursday August 5 2021 - Saturday August 28 2021
Sputnik Yoga Immersive Van Gogh
Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh
Time Out says

Make your experience at Immersive Van Gogh even more special with a 35-minute yoga class inside the multi-sensory exhibit. Led by Sputnik Yoga, the workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind and has been choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces. After your class, you can stay and experience the art around you for another 25 minutes. All participants will receive a kefir snack from Lifeway Foods, the event's sponsor.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Pier 36
Venue phone: no phone
Address: 299 South St
New York
10002
Cross street: between Gourverneur and Jackson Sts
Transport: Subway: F to East Broadway
Price: $54.99

Dates And Times
