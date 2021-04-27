Imagine getting your zen on to the sunset on the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Now you can at Edge, which has partnered with Equinox Hudson Yards for "sky-high" yoga. Starting Thursday, May 6, Equinox’s signature morning yoga class will take place on Edge’s 100th-floor outdoor sky deck, which has a glass floor (not for the faint of heart). If you're already an Equinox member, you'll also have access to a members-only class on Wednesdays. After each class, attendees will have special access to Edge's viewing areas, which if you haven't seen, gives a 360-degree view of the city thanks to angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps. Make sure you reserve your spot quickly since capacity is limited. Everyone will have to sign a health declaration and have their temperature checked with a touchless thermometer upon check-in. All visitors and employees will be required to wear face coverings.