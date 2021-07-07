Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Taproom Yoga

Sports and fitness Talea Beer Taproom , Williamsburg Saturday July 10 2021 - Saturday July 31 2021
Talea Beer Co.
Sydney Butler Photography
Talea Beer Co., the city's only brewery and taproom owned and operated by women, is doing something a bit radical (again)—it's hosting vinyasa yoga in its taproom on Saturday mornings! Head over to the sunlit taproom (bring your own mat) for classes led by either Sarah Cole (a member of Talea's Beer Crew/a registered yoga instructor) or Good Move. Tickets include $5 off your first Talea drink after class.

 

Details
Venue name: Talea Beer Taproom
Venue website: www.taleabeer.com/location/talea-beer-co
Address: 87 Richardson Street
New York City
11211
Price: $15

Dates And Times
