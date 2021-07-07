Talea Beer Co., the city's only brewery and taproom owned and operated by women, is doing something a bit radical (again)—it's hosting vinyasa yoga in its taproom on Saturday mornings! Head over to the sunlit taproom (bring your own mat) for classes led by either Sarah Cole (a member of Talea's Beer Crew/a registered yoga instructor) or Good Move. Tickets include $5 off your first Talea drink after class.