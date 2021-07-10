There’s a good chance you probably have a friend or five who’s obsessed with The Class by Taryn Toomey. (Or maybe you’re a devotee yourself.) The buzzy workout, which is known to be a go-to among celebs like Emma Stone, Naomi Watts and Alicia Keys, brings together mindfulness and aerobics to work on developing strength and restoring balance. The workout repeats one move per song on a mat to create an awareness in the body that lets participants observe both their movement and thoughts. Guided instruction and carefully curated playlists also help the workout feel a lot more fulfilling than an average day at the gym.



Now, if you’re looking to really elevate that experience even more, you can take advantage of The Class Summer Series. The new series, which costs $50 per session, lets New Yorkers take The Class in a truly exceptional location: On the Top of the Rock. (It’s the first time a fitness class along these lines has been offered in the sky-high setting.) The workout is also being offered in similarly exceptional locations in Miami and L.A. this summer.