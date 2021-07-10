Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Class Summer Series

The Class Summer Series

Sports and fitness Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center , Midtown West Saturday July 10 2021 - Saturday August 14 2021
The Class
Photograph: Courtesy The Class

There’s a good chance you probably have a friend or five who’s obsessed with The Class by Taryn Toomey. (Or maybe you’re a devotee yourself.) The buzzy workout, which is known to be a go-to among celebs like Emma Stone, Naomi Watts and Alicia Keys, brings together mindfulness and aerobics to work on developing strength and restoring balance. The workout repeats one move per song on a mat to create an awareness in the body that lets participants observe both their movement and thoughts. Guided instruction and carefully curated playlists also help the workout feel a lot more fulfilling than an average day at the gym. 


Now, if you’re looking to really elevate that experience even more, you can take advantage of The Class Summer Series. The new series, which costs $50 per session, lets New Yorkers take The Class in a truly exceptional location: On the Top of the Rock. (It’s the first time a fitness class along these lines has been offered in the sky-high setting.) The workout is also being offered in similarly exceptional locations in Miami and L.A. this summer.

Details
Event website: https://www.theclass.com/the-summer-series
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center
Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York
10020
Cross street: between 49th and 50th Sts
Transport: Subway: B, D, F, M to 47th–50th Sts–Rockefeller Ctr
Price: $50

Dates And Times
