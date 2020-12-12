NYC-based cocktail guru Wil Petre, best known for his off-Broadway work, invites you to join a Cocktail Party Social Experiment (w/ Distance), a game night meets storytelling meetup. The project was developed over the past two years in tandem with Social Alchemix, an actual game employing a deck of alchemical tarot-like cards, containing questions that enable players to skip the small talk, and get into the good stuff. The guests of this show are asked to turn off their cell phones for the duration of the event; some can participate in the gameplay, others can just watch and listen. Petry asks “Is it possible to have a meaningful conversation with a perfect stranger in our socially distanced and lonely world?”