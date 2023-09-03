The skilled and inventive Israeli-American illusionist and mentalist Asi Wind, who has worked closely with David Blaine and memorably fooled Penn & Teller on TV, stars in his second solo Off Broadway show: an intimate evening of close-up magic that is likely to leave audiences gasping with happy disbelief.
TIME OUT DISCOUNT TICKET OFFER:
ASI WIND'S INNER CIRCLE
An Intimate Magic Experience
Save more than 30% on tickets!
$75 Thu and Sun (Tier 4, regular price $99)
$75 Fri and Sat (Tier 4, regular price $120)
Promotional description: Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, the most intimate magic show you have ever experienced. Your very presence changes the course of the evening. It’s not just close-up magic: It’s storytelling, it’s drama, and it’s jaw-dropping. This card magic taps into the most powerful utterance of all…your name.
HOW TO BUY TICKETS:
Click here to buy tickets and use code: AWTIMEOUT
Performance schedule: Thursday at 7pm; Friday and Saturday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Sunday at 4pm and 7pm. Visit AsiWind.com for additional times
Running time: 1hr 15mins. No intermission.
Offer subject to availability. Discounts valid through September 3, 2023. $75 Discount valid on Tier 4 only. Recommended for age 10+ for strong language and sophisticated material. Table seating is strictly 16+. Blackout dates may apply. Tickets are subject to additional fees plus tax. Performance schedule and pricing subject to change at any time. Check website for holiday schedules and special performance times.