The skilled and inventive Israeli-American illusionist and mentalist Asi Wind, who has worked closely with David Blaine and memorably fooled Penn & Teller on TV, stars in his second solo Off Broadway show: an intimate evening of close-up magic that is likely to leave audiences gasping with happy disbelief.

ASI WIND'S INNER CIRCLE

An Intimate Magic Experience

Promotional description: Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, the most intimate magic show you have ever experienced. Your very presence changes the course of the evening. It’s not just close-up magic: It’s storytelling, it’s drama, and it’s jaw-dropping. This card magic taps into the most powerful utterance of all…your name.



Performance schedule: Thursday at 7pm; Friday and Saturday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Sunday at 4pm and 7pm. Visit AsiWind.com for additional times

Running time: 1hr 15mins. No intermission.