New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Asi Wind's Inner Circle

  • Theater, Circuses & magic
  • Gym at Judson, Greenwich Village
Asi Wind, Emilio Madrid, New York
Emilio Madrid
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The skilled and inventive Israeli-American illusionist and mentalist Asi Wind, who has worked closely with David Blaine and memorably fooled Penn & Teller on TV, stars in his second solo Off Broadway show: an intimate evening of close-up magic that is likely to leave audiences gasping with happy disbelief.  

TIME OUT DISCOUNT TICKET OFFER:

ASI WIND'S INNER CIRCLE
An Intimate Magic Experience

Save more than 30% on tickets!
$75 Thu and Sun (Tier 4, regular price $99) 
$75 Fri and Sat (Tier 4, regular price $120) 

Promotional description: Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, the most intimate magic show you have ever experienced. Your very presence changes the course of the evening. It’s not just close-up magic: It’s storytelling, it’s drama, and it’s jaw-dropping. This card magic taps into the most powerful utterance of all…your name.


HOW TO BUY TICKETS:
Click here to buy tickets and use code: AWTIMEOUT

Performance schedule: Thursday at 7pm; Friday and Saturday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Sunday at 4pm and 7pm. Visit AsiWind.com for additional times

Running time: 1hr 15mins. No intermission.

Offer subject to availability. Discounts valid through September 3, 2023. $75 Discount valid on Tier 4 only.  Recommended for age 10+ for strong language and sophisticated material. Table seating is strictly 16+. Blackout dates may apply. Tickets are subject to additional fees plus tax. Performance schedule and pricing subject to change at any time. Check website for holiday schedules and special performance times.

Details

Event website:
www.asiwind.com/
Address:
Gym at Judson
243 Thompson St
New York
10012
Cross street:
between Washington Sq South and W 3rd St
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E, B, D, F, M to W 4th St
Price:
$88–$243

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.