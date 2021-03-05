The Love Show is taking over a storefront at 320 West 23rd Street during the month of March to present a pop-up show, its own pared down rendition of Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet." The stage is inside the storefront and can be seen through the glass and is made with items from Materials for the Arts and a dollar store in Bushwick. The show has done runs at the Norwood Club, part of the Theater for the New City's Lower Eastside Festival of the Arts and at Brooklyn's House of Yes. Performances are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 6:30pm, now through March 14.