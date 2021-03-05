Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right "Behind the Glass"

"Behind the Glass"

Theater Chashama , Midtown West Saturday March 6 2021 - Saturday March 13 2021
Behind the Glass the love show
Photograph: Courtesy The Love Show

Time Out says

The Love Show is taking over a storefront at 320 West 23rd Street during the month of March to present a pop-up show, its own pared down rendition of Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet." The stage is inside the storefront and can be seen through the glass and is made with items from Materials for the Arts and a dollar store in Bushwick. The show has done runs at the Norwood Club, part of the Theater for the New City's Lower Eastside Festival of the Arts and at Brooklyn's House of Yes. Performances are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 6:30pm, now through March 14.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.theloveshownyc.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Chashama
Address: 320 West 23rd Street
New York
10017
Transport: Subway: A, C, E to 34th St–Penn Station
Price: free

Dates And Times
You may also like
    You may also like
      Latest news