Broadway at the Drive-In returns to Halletts Point Play in just in time for Memorial Day weekend with The Blues Brothers. The hybrid film screening-Broadway show will feature a live band and Broadway’s Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park’s Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as “Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray. Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas will also portray the Blues Sistas. The live performance will play in-sync with the film projected on a massive screen above the stage. The show officially opens Thursday, May 27, and will continue every Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm through Saturday, June 26.

Spectators have the choice of watching the shows from their vehicles or from reserved picnic tables, outfitted with boom boxes for audio, that seat up to four people. Cinema-style beverages and snacks will be sold on-site, and safety protocols will be enforced. (These include temperature checks upon arrival, wristbands for social distancing and monitors on hand to ensure that everyone plays by the rules.)

Radial Park is located right next to the Astoria stop of the NYC ferry, and is a roughly 20-minute walk from the 30th Ave station of the N and R subway lines.