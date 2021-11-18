There's a way to see Broadway performances without ever securing a ticket.

Between now and December 16, cast members from about 14 Broadway shows will perform numbers for free at both Hudson Yards and The Shops at Columbus Circle, including from Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana, Girl from the North Country, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Trevor, and Waitress.

"We are proud to support the arts and bring these iconic and captivating Broadway performances to Hudson Yards and The Shops at Columbus Circle," said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards. "This series is a celebration of Broadway’s long-anticipated return and we are thrilled to be able to offer New Yorkers free weekly performances from Tony-award winning classics and anticipated new productions around The City."

The schedules are below:

Shows at The Shops at Hudson Yards will be hosted by Broadway Veteran and Professional Dancer Beth Nicely and will take place at The Stage on Level 4 at 5pm on these Mondays:

● November 15—Jagged Little Pill

● November 22—Aladdin and The Lion King

● November 29—The Phantom of the Opera and Diana

● December 6—Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Trevor and TINA–The Tina Turner Musical

● December 13—Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, Girl From the North Country, and TINA–The Tina Turner Musical





Shows at The Shops at Columbus Circle will take place on Level 2 at 5pm on these Thursdays:

● November 18—Aladdin and The Lion King

● December 2—Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the North Country and TINA–The Tina Turner Musical

● December 9—Jagged Little Pill

● December 16—Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, and Come From Away