For the 12th edition of this annual storytelling festival, FRIGID New York features yarns spun by Iris Bahr, Dipti Bramhandkar, Ronna Levy, Keenan Scott II and more. Topics include stories about the immigrant experince, dinosaurs, near death adventures, crime bosses and more. The festival runs November 3-18 at UNDER St. Marks.

Here are a few shows from the list to check out:

– "The Brothers Orphan," written and performed by Jamie Brickhouse, captures three middle-aged brothers dealing with the loss of their parents while trying to remain close. You can catch it on Friday, November 8 at 7pm.

– "On Cats and Dogs And Other Family Revelations," written & performed by Ella Veres, focuses on Veres' pets in order to tell stories from her childhood in Romania, her current experiences in East Harlem, and everything in between. See it Sunday, November 10 at 5:30pm.

– "Tissue," written & performed by Sarah Staines, retells the story of an injury that Staines experienced when she was 3 years old and the subsequent scar tissue by focusing on the lessons learned from healing in a hospital bed. Hear this story Saturday, November 16 at 8:30pm.