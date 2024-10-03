Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe

John Kevin Jones, whose annual performance of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House Museum has become something of a local tradition, has expanded into Halloween territory. He'll present this hit one-man performance (directed by Rhonda Dodd) of classic works by 19th-century scare king Edgar Allan Poe.

Back with 12 performances from Halloween night through November 10, Jones will summon the seminal author in the museum's landmark 1832 double parlors, sharing by candlelight such timeless tales as "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Pit and the Pendulum," "The Cask of Amontillado" and, of course, "The Raven."