It'll be a glorious day of literature and drama on Saturday when Wall to Wall returns with a stellar lineup of actors, who will read a selection of short works by highly regarded writers all day long, from 11am to 11pm. Beloved actors such as David Cross, Stephen Lang, Javier Muñoz, James Naughton, Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O'Hara, Liev Schreiber, Tony Shalhoub and Rita Wolf, among others, will read written pieces by Rabih Alameddine, Michael Cunningham, Edwidge Danticat, Dave Eggers, Lauren Groff, and A.M. Homes, Lisa Ko, Carmen Maria Machado, Simon Rich, Rivers Solomon and more.

Not only that but Wall to Wall Selected Shorts will feature world-premiere commissions inspired by these stories from cartoonist Roz Chast, illustrator Michael Arthur, filmmaker Adam Douglas Thompson, choreographers Larry Keigwin, Heidi Latsky, and Leonardo Sandoval, musicians Lakecia Benjamin, Laura Gibson, Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, DJ Raydar Ellis, and more.

"Nearly four-and-a-half decades later, Wall to Wall Selected Shorts is another moment of origination, as we have commissioned 35 new works of fiction and have engaged some of our favorite artists, in a wide range of disciplines, to bring them to life," said Kathy Landau, Executive Director of Symphony Space, where it'll take place. "This event, years in the making, will be a spectacular tribute to the power and importance of the short story. We can’t wait to gather our community—both on stage and in the audience—to celebrate Selected Shorts together."

For those who cannot make it, the event will be livestreamed here.