10 amazing Black-owned businesses in NYC to support right now

As soon as you spot something you like at Williamsburg furniture store Lichen, you should grab it quick. Things go very fast here. The Brooklyn store is the perfect place to shop for artistic, minimal furniture that will transform your abode into a sleek and modern haven. Offering pieces on a first come, first serve basis, the store is a gem—especially now with many of us spending more time at home than ever. You can find coffee tables, lounge chairs, room dividers and much more.