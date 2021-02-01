10 amazing Black-owned businesses in NYC to support right now
From wellness centers and fashion boutiques to community-oriented coffee shops, these are some local Black-owned businesses we love.
New York City is the epicenter of culture and art in no small part thanks to its brilliant Black community. Across the boroughs, Black-owned businesses are constantly making this enchanting city one of the best places to live through expertly curated spaces and innovative, magical experiences. From coffee shops and bookstores to fashion-forward boutiques, here are a few to support right now.
Black-owned businesses in NYC
Cafe con Libros
A hybrid coffee shop and intersectional Feminist bookstore in Prospect Heights that opened in 2017, this welcoming neighborhood spot hosts monthly book club meet-ups for women of color. (The meet-ups currently happening over Zoom.) Come for the coffee and explore their excellent collection of Black books to educate yourself on stories on people of color. The shop is intimate so it’s a great place to meet a friend or nestle up to a book.
Busayo NYC
This boutique sells beautifully made Aftican fashion featuring contemporary prints sourced from Lagos, Nigeria. The owner, Busayo, left her job as a corporate lawyer to start the business out of sheer passion in 2011 and now customers will be able to shop her styles at Saks Fifth Ave this spring. It’s an exciting time to be in Busayo designs (her styles have even been worn by Dr. Angela Davis). Stop by and discover why at this Brownsville store. You can either call and make an appointment or shop the fashions online.
HealHaus
This Brooklyn wellness center caters to people of color. Although it usually offers in-person yoga and healing classes at its 1,100-square-foot space in Clinton Hill, it’s now transitioned to temporarily offering yoga, mediation, studio classes and more online. The online live streams can be accessed at $10 for a single class or $30 for a month of classes. When the center’s physical space reopens, swing by, pick up a coffee and check out their outdoor backyard space. (See above.) It can also be booked for private events!
Gooey on the Inside
You'll find irresistibly crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside cookies at this Lower East Side bakery, which also boasts an impressive line-up of flavors to choose from. The owner Kafi specializes in putting inventive twists on timeless classics like the Birthday Cake Dessert in a jar or the mouthwatering S’mores Cookie (above). The only problem? They’re so good you’ll probably have a hard time stopping at just one.
Brooklyn Blooms
This Black-owned flower shop in Bed-Stuy offers stunning floral arrangements for weddings, private events and for simply brightening up your day-to-day. Their vases are all thrifted which adds some extra vintage flair to their arrangements. You’ll definitely be able to get your hands on a one-of-a-kind centerpiece inspired by the owner’s love for art, color, texture and fashion. The boutique puts a high emphasis on uniqueness and it truly shows in their arrangements.
Lichen
As soon as you spot something you like at Williamsburg furniture store Lichen, you should grab it quick. Things go very fast here. The Brooklyn store is the perfect place to shop for artistic, minimal furniture that will transform your abode into a sleek and modern haven. Offering pieces on a first come, first serve basis, the store is a gem—especially now with many of us spending more time at home than ever. You can find coffee tables, lounge chairs, room dividers and much more.
Harlem Hops
The best place to get your beer and brats on uptown, this Black-owned beer parlor is located in the heart of Harlem. The extensive menu of craft beers includes selections from local breweries as well as from artisan operations from all over the country. Currently, you can pick up a crowler from the hoppy destination and enjoy it outside. The food offerings pair traditional beer hall bites like sausage and pretzels alongside jerk chicken and spicy guma pies.
Life Wellness Center
A holistic wellness center, this tranquil destination offerings healing and therapeutic services, including acupuncture, massage and skincare treatments. Their essential apothecary stocks must-have oils, candles and other spiritual items for a well-balanced lifestyle. Insider tip: they sell eucalyptus flowers on Saturdays which is one of the best times to go. They plants leave the center with a lovely, uplifting fragrant scent.
String Thing Studio
Looking for a new at-home activity? Stop by the String Things Studio for all your yarn, string, threading and scarf-making needs. While in-person shopping at the store is currently limited to a maximum of two people, the studio also offers virtual classes on knitting, crocheting, and weaving. When boredom strikes this winter, why not try picking up a new skill? You’ll even have a cozy new accessory to show for it.
Akwaaba Mansion
Located among the grand brownstones and tree-lined streets of Bed-Stuy, this chic bed and breakfast is located in a glorious 1860s landmark mansion. If you’re looking for the perfect spot for a romantic staycation this winter, this is it. The bedrooms, featuring a blend of antiques and Afrocentric elegance, are Instagram worthy and some of the rooms feature Jacuzzis for two. Swoon!