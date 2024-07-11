10 best things to do around Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Those searching for a little peace and quiet would do well to spend a few hours at this verdant oasis. The garden—which abuts two other neighborhood gems: the Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park—was founded in 1910 and features thousands of types of flora, laid out over 52 acres.
In addition to its numerous classes related to flowers, BBG also provides additional creative programs across a diverse range of hobbies. Some of the other available topics include cooking, perfume blending, and fitness. Check out their website to learn about their upcoming events.