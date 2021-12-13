New York
Dyker Heights christmas lights
Photograph: @rosebudandblossom_nyc

10 magical photos of this year's Dyker Heights Christmas lights

Prepare to be dazzled: The people of Dyker Heights would like to remind you that it’s Christmas in New York

It can be easy to become a cynical New Yorker around the holidays but the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights can melt the iciest Scrooge heart and bring back that childlike joy even just for an evening. Christmas in New York City is magical, no matter where you go, but the Brooklyn neighborhood is famous for its over-the-top, no-holds-barred, oh-my-God-there’s-an-animatronic-Santa-on-the-roof light shows—and this year’s display is no exception. Lots of homes even employ professional decorators for the holiday lights to make sure their house is the most extravagant on the block. With thousands of lights and dozens of figures and crazy inflatable characters at each property, these houses will blow your mind—and these awe-inspiring photos should do the trick until you can get there yourself.

