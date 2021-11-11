Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right “A Wonderful, Awful Idea:” Animating the Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Things to do Museum of the Moving Image , Astoria Friday November 19 2021 - Sunday February 27 2022
How The Grinch Stole Christmas - 1966
Photograph: Mgm Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
You can see the Grinch come to life at the Museum of the Moving Image this holiday season.

"A Wonderful, Awful Idea" features 40 sketches, animation cels and backgrounds from the extensive private collection of animation enthusiasts Bill Heeter and Kristi Correa and show what it was like adapting Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Instead of the black, white and red palatte used in the original book from 1957, animation director Chuck Jones used vivid colors in the film as well as "unparalleled character animation and comic timing, creating an utterly believable, villainous—but ultimately redeemed—Grinch that became the standard for all subsequent adaptations," MoMI says.

The made-for-television short about a grouchy curmudgeon who tries to ruin Christmas first aired by CBS in 1966. It's become an enduring holiday classic that you can celebrate at this exhibit.

Details
Event website: http://www.movingimage.us/exhibitions/2021/11/19/detail/a-wonderful-awful-idea-animating-the-grinch-who-stole-christmas/
Venue name: Museum of the Moving Image
Address: 36-01 35th Ave
Queens
11106
Cross street: at 37th St
Transport: Subway: M, R to Steinway St; N, Q to 36th Ave
Price: $15, $11 for students and seniors and $9 for children 3-17

Dates And Times
