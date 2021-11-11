You can see the Grinch come to life at the Museum of the Moving Image this holiday season.

"A Wonderful, Awful Idea" features 40 sketches, animation cels and backgrounds from the extensive private collection of animation enthusiasts Bill Heeter and Kristi Correa and show what it was like adapting Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Instead of the black, white and red palatte used in the original book from 1957, animation director Chuck Jones used vivid colors in the film as well as "unparalleled character animation and comic timing, creating an utterly believable, villainous—but ultimately redeemed—Grinch that became the standard for all subsequent adaptations," MoMI says.

The made-for-television short about a grouchy curmudgeon who tries to ruin Christmas first aired by CBS in 1966. It's become an enduring holiday classic that you can celebrate at this exhibit.