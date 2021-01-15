A creative residency of aerialists and acrobats is performing at City Point's BKLYN STUDIOS every Sunday and Thursday through February 28—and you can see them for free. Some of New York’s top circus performers, who have been furloughed since March, are practicing and displaying their works-in-progress and show-ready acts and of dazzling skills, innovative movements, super-human resiliency and flexibility (while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines). You can catch their showcases twice a week (Thursdays at 7pm and Sundays at noon) and their rehearsals on weekdays from 9am to 1pm and from 6 to 9pm, as well as on Sundays from 10am to 7pm.

Ernst-Alper and photographer Giles Clement also collaborated on New York City Performer Series for an installation featuring images of aerialists, burlesque personalities, clowns, and dancers in the Atrium at City Point. Each image will be sold as a limited-edition print and as part of a set of 10 postcards. Proceeds from sales will be shared with the performing artists to help them through the pandemic.