There might not have been a Sakura Matsuri festival this year, but the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is still celebrating the return of spring with "Spring Weekends," a series of more than 60 pop-up music and dance performances slated to happen over the course of four weekends, from April 17 through May 9.

Visitors will get to enjoy performances from over 20 artists, including Japanese dance organization Sachiyo Ito and Company, Bombazo Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Mantra Percussion, all surrounded by gorgeous blooms. To make it an even more special experience, BBG is extending its hours until sunset during this time. All programs are included with garden admission.





Saturday, April 17: Sachiyo Ito and Company, Jonathan Michel with Talie Cerin, and Djembe Drumming Ministry

Sunday, April 18: Afro-Cuban Dance with Tony Domenech, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Annette Phillip & Stacey Ann Douglas with Stanichka Dimitrova

Saturday, April 24: Masayo Ishigure & MIYABI Koto Shamisen Ensemble, and Sakai & Rino, and the Nobuki Takamen Trio

Sunday, April 25: Adam Fisher, Mia, Okai & SeeYou and Shira Kobren

Saturday, April 27: West African Dance with Kotchegna Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest

Sunday, May 2: Mantra Percussion, loved, Keisha St. Joan and Her Ensemble, and Joanie Leeds

Saturday, May 8: Bomba with Bombazo Dance Company, Riva Precil featuring Monvelyno Alexis & Markus Schwartz, and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest

Sunday, May 9: Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, Sachiyo Ito and Company and Frank London

See more information about these artists here.