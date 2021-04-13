Art in the Garden: Spring Weekends
Time Out says
There might not have been a Sakura Matsuri festival this year, but the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is still celebrating the return of spring with "Spring Weekends," a series of more than 60 pop-up music and dance performances slated to happen over the course of four weekends, from April 17 through May 9.
Visitors will get to enjoy performances from over 20 artists, including Japanese dance organization Sachiyo Ito and Company, Bombazo Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Mantra Percussion, all surrounded by gorgeous blooms. To make it an even more special experience, BBG is extending its hours until sunset during this time. All programs are included with garden admission.
Saturday, April 17: Sachiyo Ito and Company, Jonathan Michel with Talie Cerin, and Djembe Drumming Ministry
Sunday, April 18: Afro-Cuban Dance with Tony Domenech, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Annette Phillip & Stacey Ann Douglas with Stanichka Dimitrova
Saturday, April 24: Masayo Ishigure & MIYABI Koto Shamisen Ensemble, and Sakai & Rino, and the Nobuki Takamen Trio
Sunday, April 25: Adam Fisher, Mia, Okai & SeeYou and Shira Kobren
Saturday, April 27: West African Dance with Kotchegna Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest
Sunday, May 2: Mantra Percussion, loved, Keisha St. Joan and Her Ensemble, and Joanie Leeds
Saturday, May 8: Bomba with Bombazo Dance Company, Riva Precil featuring Monvelyno Alexis & Markus Schwartz, and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest
Sunday, May 9: Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, Sachiyo Ito and Company and Frank London
See more information about these artists here.
Details
|Venue name:
|Brooklyn Botanic Garden
|Address:
|
990 Washington Ave
Brooklyn
11225
|Cross street:
|at President St
|Transport:
|Subway: B, Q, Franklin Ave S to Prospect Park; 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum; 2, 3, 4, 5 to Franklin Ave
|Price:
|$18