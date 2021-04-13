Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Art in the Garden: Spring Weekends

Art in the Garden: Spring Weekends

Things to do Brooklyn Botanic Garden , Prospect Park Saturday April 17 2021 - Sunday May 9 2021
Bombazo Dance Company
Photograph: Bombazo Dance Company / Courtesy Brooklyn Botanic Garden

There might not have been a Sakura Matsuri festival this year, but the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is still celebrating the return of spring with "Spring Weekends," a series of more than 60 pop-up music and dance performances slated to happen over the course of four weekends, from April 17 through May 9.

Visitors will get to enjoy performances from over 20 artists, including Japanese dance organization Sachiyo Ito and Company, Bombazo Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Mantra Percussion, all surrounded by gorgeous blooms. To make it an even more special experience, BBG is extending its hours until sunset during this time. All programs are included with garden admission.

Saturday, April 17: Sachiyo Ito and Company, Jonathan Michel with Talie Cerin, and Djembe Drumming Ministry

Sunday, April 18: Afro-Cuban Dance with Tony Domenech, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, and Annette Phillip & Stacey Ann Douglas with Stanichka Dimitrova

Saturday, April 24: Masayo Ishigure & MIYABI Koto Shamisen Ensemble, and Sakai & Rino, and the Nobuki Takamen Trio

Sunday, April 25: Adam Fisher, Mia, Okai & SeeYou and Shira Kobren

Saturday, April 27: West African Dance with Kotchegna Dance Company, Brownstone Jazz Ensemble and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest

Sunday, May 2: Mantra Percussion, loved, Keisha St. Joan and Her Ensemble, and Joanie Leeds

Saturday, May 8: Bomba with Bombazo Dance Company, Riva Precil featuring Monvelyno Alexis & Markus Schwartz, and Nannies’ Fairy Tale Writers with Musical Guest

Sunday, May 9: Brownstone Jazz Ensemble, Sachiyo Ito and Company and Frank London

See more information about these artists here

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.bbg.org/visit/event/art_in_the_garden_spring_weekends
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Address: 990 Washington Ave
Brooklyn
11225
Cross street: at President St
Transport: Subway: B, Q, Franklin Ave S to Prospect Park; 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum; 2, 3, 4, 5 to Franklin Ave
Price: $18

Dates And Times
