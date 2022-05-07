New York
Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom

  • Things to do
  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Prospect Park
Brooklyn Botanic garden sakura matsuri
Courtesy Brooklyn Botanic Garden
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden may not be holding its annual Sakura Matsuri festival this year, but you can still catch its blooms and live performances by Japanese groups this spring! BBG is hosting three weekends full of casual, pop-up music and dance performances, chances to talk with BBG gardeners, craft activities for kids and families as well as garden tours.

On April 23, kids and their families will be able to make their very own flower hat, learn hanagasa odori with the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of NY, then dance in a fun parade throughout the garden! Plus, energetic shamisen player The SAKURA will perform traditional and contemporary anime songs. There will also be a lively performance by the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of NY.

On April 30, Taiko Masala will offer a master drumming class for kids, the Dancing Crane Georgian Ensemble with the Zekari Men’s Choir will perform traditional dances and songs from the Republic of Georgia, traditional taiko drumming will be played on the Overlook each hour, Sachiyo Ito & Company perform exquisitely graceful Japanese classical dances, and there will be a Kabuki dance from the 19th century and contemporary works choreographed by Sachiyo Ito. Finally, four Japanese ladies make you move your body and tap your feet with swinging jazz standards.

Then on May 7, enjoy a Haitian drumming and dance family workshop and acoustic ballads with multicultural influences from Haitian folklore to American jazz and soul, in addition to garden tours and a chance to meet a gardener.

As always, visitors to the garden during this time will have ample blooms to gawk at. BBG has extended its hours to make sure everyone has a chance to see them: April 1–14, Tuesday–Sunday: 10am-6pm; April 15–May 15, Tuesday–Thursday: 8am-sunset, and Friday–Sunday: 8am-6pm.

Details

Event website:
www.bbg.org/visit/spring_at_brooklyn_botanic_garden
Address:
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
990 Washington Ave
Brooklyn
11225
Cross street:
at President St
Contact:
bbg.org
718-623-7200
feedback@bbg.org
Transport:
Subway: B, Q, Franklin Ave S to Prospect Park; 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum; 2, 3, 4, 5 to Franklin Ave
Price:
$18
Opening hours:
Tue–Sun 10am–4:30pm

